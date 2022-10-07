Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard have left shelter at military base for alternative housing, other states

The Venezuelan migrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard are no longer being temporarily housed at a military base, officials said Friday.

The migrants were transferred to Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) days after their surprise arrival at Martha’s Vineyard.

"The sheltering operation at JBCC for the Venezuelan migrants has ended, with all individuals transitioning into alternative housing or leaving the Commonwealth for opportunities in other states," a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said in a statement.

"The Administration is grateful for the collaborative efforts between several state agencies and non-profit providers to ensure each individual received necessary humanitarian resources and access to new housing options," the statement continued.

The migrants have been working with case managers to determine the best housing options for them, a spokesperson told Fox News.

The DeSantis administration had sent the migrants as part of an effort to force Democratic states far from the border – such as Massachusetts – to share in the burden of dealing with the torrent of migrants who flood border states by the tens of thousands each month.

As of earlier in the week, officials said 35 individuals and family members remained at JBCC and were working with case managers to develop more sustainable housing plans. Of the 49 who were originally bussed to JBCC last month, 14 people – including family units – have left for opportunities in and outside Massachusetts, the office of Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said.

Bradford Betz contributed to this report.