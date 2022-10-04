Expand / Collapse search
New York
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’

Texas and Arizona have been sending migrants to New York City and other progressive enclaves to protest the Biden administration's border policies

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
5 migrant buses arrive in NYC

Five migrant buses arrived Tuesday in New York City, as Mayor Eric Adams' tent city is now under construction.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said a "federal solution" is needed to address an influx of migrants being bused in and overwhelming the state. 

Speaking with Bloomberg Television’s David Westin, Hochul said she had raised the issue with the White House. 

Fox News reached out to Hochul's office but did not receive a response. 

Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) annual meeting in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. 

Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) annual meeting in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.  (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Let’s look at federal facilities, federal staff to help supplement the city," she said, noting that she has been working "almost hourly" with New York City since busloads of migrants began arriving. 

In recent months, Texas and Arizona have sent migrants to New York City and other progressive enclaves such as Washington, D.C., and Chicago to protest the Biden administration’s border policies

The influx has put a strain on New York City’s shelter system, leading officials to look for places to house people and proposing temporary tent facilities.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the city's humanitarian relief center was being moved to Randall's Island after storms raised concerns over flooding at the original site.

In a statement announcing the change, Adams said while the city could have made the original location work, moving the center "is the most efficient and effective path forward."

Migrants leave for a shelter from the Port Authority bus terminal in New York on Sept. 27, 2022. 

Migrants leave for a shelter from the Port Authority bus terminal in New York on Sept. 27, 2022.  (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The city's plan for Orchard Beach had been met with concern by immigration advocates, who cited its inaccessibility, among other reasons, and that concern extended to the new location.

"The city must look to other solutions instead of tent cities, where our clients will be isolated, vulnerable to extreme weather, and far from public transportation and other critical services," the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Adams said the new site would open at about the same time as the original one, although he didn't specify when that would be.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

