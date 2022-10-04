New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said a "federal solution" is needed to address an influx of migrants being bused in and overwhelming the state.

Speaking with Bloomberg Television’s David Westin, Hochul said she had raised the issue with the White House.

Fox News reached out to Hochul's office but did not receive a response.

"Let’s look at federal facilities, federal staff to help supplement the city," she said, noting that she has been working "almost hourly" with New York City since busloads of migrants began arriving.

In recent months, Texas and Arizona have sent migrants to New York City and other progressive enclaves such as Washington, D.C., and Chicago to protest the Biden administration’s border policies.

The influx has put a strain on New York City’s shelter system, leading officials to look for places to house people and proposing temporary tent facilities.

CNN'S AVLON CLAIMS FLORIDA ‘NEEDS’ MIGRANTS TO HELP HURRICANE CLEANUP, RIPS GOP ‘HYPOCRISY’ ON IMMIGRATION

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the city's humanitarian relief center was being moved to Randall's Island after storms raised concerns over flooding at the original site.

In a statement announcing the change, Adams said while the city could have made the original location work, moving the center "is the most efficient and effective path forward."

The city's plan for Orchard Beach had been met with concern by immigration advocates, who cited its inaccessibility, among other reasons, and that concern extended to the new location.

"The city must look to other solutions instead of tent cities, where our clients will be isolated, vulnerable to extreme weather, and far from public transportation and other critical services," the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless said in a statement issued Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams said the new site would open at about the same time as the original one, although he didn't specify when that would be.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.