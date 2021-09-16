Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Cold front brings storms to Midwest as wildfire danger continues in West

Large hail, isolated tornadoes are possible

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for September 16 Video

National weather forecast for September 16

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

What's left of post-Tropical Cyclone Nicholas continues to bring the risk of flooding from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.  

NICHOLAS BRINGS FLOODING TO GULF COAST STATES STILL RECOVERING FROM HURRICANE IDA

A cold front moving into the upper Midwest will spread scattered, strong storms across the region. 

Forecast radar for the upper Midwest

Forecast radar for the upper Midwest (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes will be possible. 

We’re watching two disturbances over the Atlantic Ocean that are likely to develop into tropical depressions and storms in the coming days.  

Tropical models 

Tropical models  (Credit: Fox News)

A disturbance northeast of the Bahamas has the opportunity to develop over the next few days, but will remain offshore from the East Coast.  

FUTURE OF REMOTE LOUISIANA COMMUNITY UNCERTAIN AFTER MASS DEVASTATION FROM HURRICANE IDA

The system will bring rough surf and a high rip current risk heading into the weekend. 

Areas of concern across the Atlantic

Areas of concern across the Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

Another disturbance off the coast of Africa will likely develop in the next couple of days, travel across the Atlantic and possibly move just north of the northern Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico by the middle of next week.  

Bermuda may also need to monitor this system in 10 days or so.       

Wildfire danger in the West

Wildfire danger in the West (Credit: Fox News)

Fire weather watches and red flag warnings are in effect across the Northern Rockies as dry fuels and gusty winds through Thursday keep the wildfire threat elevated.  

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

