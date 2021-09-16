Cold front brings storms to Midwest as wildfire danger continues in West

What's left of post-Tropical Cyclone Nicholas continues to bring the risk of flooding from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

A cold front moving into the upper Midwest will spread scattered, strong storms across the region.

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

We’re watching two disturbances over the Atlantic Ocean that are likely to develop into tropical depressions and storms in the coming days.

A disturbance northeast of the Bahamas has the opportunity to develop over the next few days, but will remain offshore from the East Coast.

The system will bring rough surf and a high rip current risk heading into the weekend.

Another disturbance off the coast of Africa will likely develop in the next couple of days, travel across the Atlantic and possibly move just north of the northern Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico by the middle of next week.

Bermuda may also need to monitor this system in 10 days or so.

Fire weather watches and red flag warnings are in effect across the Northern Rockies as dry fuels and gusty winds through Thursday keep the wildfire threat elevated.