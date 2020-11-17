Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Michigan woman who killed abusive husband freed from prison

Tina Talbot served 20 months

Associated Press
A suburban Detroit woman who said she fatally shot her husband in self-defense was released from prison Tuesday after serving 20 months.

Tina Talbot sobs during a probable cause conference in Waterford Township's 51st District Court in late September 2018. (Aileen Wingblad/The Daily Oakland Press via AP)

Tina Talbot hugged her 9-year-old son, whom she hadn't seen since March because of coronavirus-related visitor restrictions, while family and friends cheered outside the Huron Valley prison for women in Washtenaw County, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Tina Talbot gives her lawyer Jerome Sabbota a distressed look as Oakland County Sheriff's deputies put her in handcuffs after she is sentenced on April 4, 2019 in Oakland County Circuit Court. (Aileen Wingblad/The Daily Oakland Press via AP)

Talbot, 53, was eligible for parole after serving her minimum sentence. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Milosz Szczepanowicz of Waterford Township in Oakland County.

Talbot said her husband had beaten her for days and threatened to kill her and their son. She was admitted to a hospital for her injuries.