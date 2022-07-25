Michigan rescue crews save 6 people stranded on log-jammed river

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan first responders rescued six people over the weekend who had become stuck in a muddy river because of a log jam, according to authorities.

Rescuers were initially alerted shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night that five people riding on kayaks and a canoe had been stranded on a log jam about 1.5 miles east of the Indian Bridge. The call came in just as a thunderstorm was approaching, the Mason County Sheriff's Office said.

One of the stranded victims was suffering from medical complications.

First responders traveled up the river in an effort to rescue the victims, and had to push and pull their boats through waist-deep water after they encountered multiple log jams.

TEXAS WIND TURBINE CATCHES FIRE AFTER LIGHTENING STRIKE

"First responders reported being in the water more than they were on their boats. All while dealing with the thunderstorm above them," the Mason County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Once rescuers found the stranded individuals, they discovered there were six victims, not five. All six victims were stuck in waste-deep mud and were exhausted. Two victims were starting to suffer from hypothermia and one was beginning to have heart complications.

TREE IN ALABAMA FALLS ON HOME AND KILLS 2 KIDS, INJURES 3

Some rescuers gave up their spots on the boats so all six victims could be taken to safety, where medical personnel was waiting for them to administer treatment. All the victims received treatment and were later released.

First responders had to make two trips before all rescuers were off the river. Everyone made it to dry land at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

TEXAS MAN FOUND DEAD AT BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK TRAIL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office, Michigan State Police, Custer Township Fire Department, Riverton Township Fire Department, Branch Township Fire Department and LIFE EMS all assisted in the rescue efforts.