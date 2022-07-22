Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Tree in Alabama falls on home and kills 2 kids, injures 3

Two children killed when tree falls on house in Alabama during severe weather

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
A falling tree in Alabama kills 2 children, injures 3 Video

A falling tree in Alabama kills 2 children, injures 3

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service in Alabama responded after a tree fell on a family's home, killing two children and injuring three others.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large tree crashed into an Alabama home Thursday night after a storm with 50 mph winds passed through the city of Birmingham, killing two young children and injuring at least three other people. 

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was called to the home shortly after 5:30 p.m., an official told local news outlets. 

Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo told reporters first responders found that a massive tree had collapsed onto the home.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the home at 645 10th Ave. West just off Interstate 59/20 at Arkadelphia Road.  

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the home at 645 10th Ave. West just off Interstate 59/20 at Arkadelphia Road.   (Carol Robinson)

IN ALABAMA, RARE 400-POUND SPOTTED EAGLE RAY JUMPS INTO BOAT, GIVES BIRTH

Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were pronounced dead after being pulled from the home and taken to a hospital. 

An 11-year-old was also caught in the destruction.

One woman was taken to a hospital as authorities worked amid debris to extricate a second woman from the home, an official said.

"Because the structure is so unstable, every time we move a foot, the structure underneath is shifting," Carrillo said Thursday. "So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time-consuming."

Both women and the 11-year-old were taken to a hospital with "significant" injuries, Carrillo said.

A tree fell on a home in Birmingham, Alabama, during a severe storm, killing two children.

A tree fell on a home in Birmingham, Alabama, during a severe storm, killing two children. (Carol Robinson)

MIDWEST BRACES FOR LARGE HAIL, POSSIBLE TORNADOES THIS WEEKEND

It remains unclear what the relationship was between the household members. 

Carrillo could not confirm the type of tree that fell on the house but estimated that it was "a lot taller" than a utlity pole and as wide as a "small sedan," The New York Times reported.

The two women were found together trapped under the tree on the first floor.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said firefighters arrived to find the massive tree had smashed into the brick home. 

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said firefighters arrived to find the massive tree had smashed into the brick home.  (Carol Robinson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities had to cut under the floor beneath them to avoid injuring them further. 

Five other people in the home managed to escape unharmed. 

Fox News could not immediately reach the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.