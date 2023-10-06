Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Michigan police officer shoots, kills armed woman while serving search warrant

MI police are investigating the shooting of the 41-year-old Lake City woman

Associated Press
Published
A police officer shot and killed an armed northern Michigan woman Thursday while executing a search warrant, authorities said.

The Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Emergency Response Team was executing a search warrant for the arrest of a 41-year-old Lake City woman in Norwich Township when members of the team were confronted by her shortly before 2 p.m., Michigan State Police said in a news release.

The woman's name, what type of weapon she had and why she was being investigated were not disclosed.

Michigan Fox News graphic

A 41-year-old armed woman was shot and killed Thursday in Michigan by a police officer who was executing a search warrant.

Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer and Grand Traverse County Sheriff Mike Shea asked the state police to investigate the shooting.

The officer who shot the woman has been placed is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The officer's name was not disclosed.

When complete, the investigation will be forwarded to prosecutors for review, police said.

Norwich Township is about 170 miles northwest of Detroit