Florida man flashes gun at son's Pop Warner football game after parents begin trash talking his son

An intoxicated Florida father was arrested after he flaunted his gun at his young son's football match after allegedly threatening other parents over some trash talking.

According to an affidavit, obtained by FOX 35, Quan Isom's son was in a Pop Warner football game during homecoming festivities Sept. 30 at Leesburg High School.

Isom's wife told the Leesburg Police Department that her 40-year-old husband started arguing with parents about their son's football abilities.

One parent allegedly began trash talking Isom's son, saying that their son was better than his.

Police said that Isom became upset and marched over to his nearby pickup truck to grab his gun.

The affidavit said that he was parked near the parents, and they called local police after observing Isom placing the gun in his waistband.

When police arrived at the high school's parking lot, officers were able to find the man's car based on the description from callers and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, Isom's wife cooperated with police, the affidavit said. She admitted to police that her husband had a gun, but it was placed back underneath the driver's seat at the time of the traffic stop, police said.

Authorities found an EAA .357-caliber revolver with four rounds of .38 special ammo in the cylinder under the seat.

"The condition of the firearm was ready to fire a round due to the location of the rounds in the cylinder," police said in the affidavit.

She also told officers her husband was intoxicated, which was why he was in the passenger’s seat during the stop, according to the report. The affidavit said police found two beer bottles and a bottle of whiskey in the car.

Isom allegedly threatened to kill the K-9 on the scene and also refused to follow officers' repeated orders to get on the ground. Police had to escort Isom to the ground to arrest him, the affidavit said.

Isom was booked Oct. 1 at the Lake County jail and charged with of careless exhibition of a firearm on a school campus, resisting or obstructing without violence, possessing a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, records show.

A criminal history check revealed Isom has 11 prior felony convictions and should not be in the possession of a gun, FOX 35 reported.