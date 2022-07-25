Michigan plane crash injures 3

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan.

The plane went down shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit.

It reached a height of about 75 feet before crashing, according to the Macomb County sheriff's office.

The victims suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. A dog that was aboard the plane has not been found.