Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Small plane crashes in waters off Southern California coast

The pilot of the small banner plane that crash-landed in the waters off Huntington Beach, California was rescue and unharmed, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Plane crashes in waters off Southern California coast Video

Plane crashes in waters off Southern California coast

A small plane crashed on the Southern California coast Friday

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pilot was rescued Friday after a small banner plane crashed in the waters off Southern California

The crash was captured on video by a beachgoer, which shows the aircraft landing in Huntington Beach around 1:30 p.m. Several people, including lifeguards, were seen rushing into the ocean to assist the pilot, who was unharmed.

The crash occurred during the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship, the group said.

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED IN COLD CASE MURDERS OF WOMEN STRANGLED TO DEATH

"The course was on a break otherwise it may have landed while competitors were racing in it," a spokesperson for the event tweeted.  

The Huntington Beach Fire Department said the plane was carrying a banner over the beach. Video captured by Fox Los Angeles shows people carrying a long banner out of the water. 

The cause of the crash is still unknown. The aircraft appeared to remain largely intact on the shore. 

A banner plane crashed in Huntington Beach, California on Friday. The aircraft I seen here on the shore.  

A banner plane crashed in Huntington Beach, California on Friday. The aircraft I seen here on the shore.   (Huntington Beach Fire Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.