North Las Vegas Airport planes crash after colliding, killing 4, officials say

Police have confirmed four deaths in the North Las Vegas air crash

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Four people were killed after two planes collided mid-air and crashed Sunday afternoon at the North Las Vegas airport, according to officials. 

A single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided in the traffic pattern at the airport around noon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Two people were aboard each aircraft, the FAA said. 

    Officials respond to the crash.  (CNLV Fire Department)

    One of two planes involved in the crash.  (CNLV Fire Department)

    The tarmac at the North Las Vegas Airport.  (CNLV Fire Department)

While the crash is still being investigated, preliminary information suggests that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172, the FAA said. 

The Piper crashed in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond, according to the agency. 

UKRAINIAN CARGO PLANE CRASHES OVER GREECE: RESIDENTS WERE ‘HEARING EXPLOSIONS’ FOR HOURS

NLVPD Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas confirmed the crash to FOX 5 Vegas, saying his department received the call a 12:04 p.m. 

Footage circulating online showed what appeared to be the mangled remains of an aircraft smoldering in flames on the tarmac of an airport.  

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  