North Las Vegas Airport planes crash after colliding, killing 4, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people were killed after two planes collided mid-air and crashed Sunday afternoon at the North Las Vegas airport, according to officials.

A single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided in the traffic pattern at the airport around noon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Two people were aboard each aircraft, the FAA said.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

While the crash is still being investigated, preliminary information suggests that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172, the FAA said.

The Piper crashed in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond, according to the agency.

UKRAINIAN CARGO PLANE CRASHES OVER GREECE: RESIDENTS WERE ‘HEARING EXPLOSIONS’ FOR HOURS

NLVPD Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas confirmed the crash to FOX 5 Vegas, saying his department received the call a 12:04 p.m.

Footage circulating online showed what appeared to be the mangled remains of an aircraft smoldering in flames on the tarmac of an airport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.