Pair of Michigan kayakers die amid rough Lake Superior waters, gale-force winds

The bodies of two kayakers in Michigan were recovered Friday along the coast of Lake Superior after the pair went missing amid gale-force winds and waves as high as 7 feet, officials said Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Kimberly Aiello of Troy, Michigan, and David Delegato of Shelby Township, Michigan, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.

Aiello and Delegato were reported missing on Thursday as Lake Superior was experiencing gale-force gusts of up to 35 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet high, with some reaching 7 feet, the NPS said.

Following a search by the NPS and other state and federal agencies, the U.S. Coast Guard recovered the bodies Friday afternoon.

The weather conditions were believed to be contributing factors in the pair’s deaths, according to officials.

"I would like to thank all our agency partners that assisted us with the large and sustained emergency response in the face of severe overnight weather," NPS Chief Ranger Joe Hughes said. "Specifically, the United States Coast Guard aviation and water borne assets who worked tirelessly to complete their mission in support of the National Park Service."

The NPS website has an extensive safety guide about kayaking at Pictured Rocks.