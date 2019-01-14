Michigan officer wounded, K-9 killed in shoot-out with suspect

A Michigan police officer was wounded and a K-9 was killed Sunday night during a shoot-out with a suspect whom police were trying to arrest.

Officer Aaron Haller, and his K-9 Haas, of the Duluth Police Department, were responding to a report of domestic assault with a weapon with other officers when the incident occurred, authorities told Fox News on Monday.

As officers tried to negotiate with the suspect for an hour, the suspect opened fire at the officers, wounding Haller and killing Haas. An officer returned fire, and police later found the suspect dead.

Haas was "a talented Belgian Malinois was born in the Netherlands in January 2016," according to the Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation's website.

The 3-year-old worked with Duluth police and his handler, Haller, since the spring of 2017. The dog was trained to sniff out drugs and evidence, and to track people down.

Haas was categorized as a "top dog" during training, as he received the highest score during his narcotics detection class, the foundation said.

"Hass will forever Rest In Peace as a hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice keeping his police officer partners safe," the police department wrote on Facebook.