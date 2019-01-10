Expand / Collapse search
Florida police dog given Narcan after overdose on the job

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Jake, a K-9 with Florida's Brevard County Sheriff's Office, was administered Narcan on Wednesday as he experienced overdose symptoms after he sniffed drugs on someone, officials said.

A Florida police dog got an overdose-reversal medication on Wednesday after he sniffed drugs on a passenger boarding a cruise ship, officials said.

Jake, a golden retriever with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, experienced seizurelike symptoms and lost motor skills as he detected the drugs on someone about to board the Norwegian Epic cruise ship in Port Canaveral.

Jake was given Narcan, a brand of the opioid overdose medication naloxone, because officials weren't sure what was causing the reaction.

Jake, pictured here on a vessel with the Coast Guard in December, experienced seizure-like symptoms and lost motor skills when he detected the drugs.

The passenger who allegedly had drugs was charged with possessing a controlled substance without a prescription after deputies found that he had a sedative and other prescription drugs, as well as an amphetamine and ecstasy, according to the sheriff's office.

A spokesperson said Jake shouldn't suffer any long-term effects from the Narcan episode and will return to work.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

