Michigan child, 2 adults dead in apparent murder-suicide; 3 other children escape

A child and two adults were found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Michigan home Tuesday night, while three other children were able to escape the shooting, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and a potential hostage situation around 9 p.m. at a residence split into four apartments off East Milham Avenue in Portage, the Portage Department of Public Safety said.

"We were able to glean some information by use of the drone and the robot, and we made entry and unfortunately found all three deceased," PDPS Director Nick Armold told reporters at the scene.

Armold said the ages of the two adults were unclear but that the child appeared to be six years old.

Three other children lived at the home and were able to escape when the shooting happened, officials said.

"They all lived there, so certainly it’s clear that they were all familiar to each other, with what was going on and what led up to it," Armold said.

Investigators told FOX17 West Michigan that the two adults appeared to have known each other.

Investigators did not immediately say how the children involved were related to each other or to the two adults.