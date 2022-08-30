Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indianapolis man arrested for alleged murder in shooting leaving one Dutch soldier dead, two others wounded

One Dutch soldier died on Monday and two others suffered nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds in the Indianapolis shooting

By Paul Best | Fox News
One suspect was arrested on murder charges for shooting and killing a Dutch soldier who was training in Indiana and wounding two others, the Indianapolis Police Department said. 

Shamar Duncan, 22, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

He is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema, a member of the Dutch Commando Corps, on Saturday around 3:30 a.m. outside Poetsema's hotel in downtown Indianapolis. 

Two other Dutch soldiers also suffered nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds. 

    Three members of the Dutch Commando Corps, who were training at a center, were shot outside of the hotel in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

    The Hampton Inn where three Dutch soldiers were shot on Saturday morning.

The victims were in Indiana for training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a military base about 70 miles southeast of Indianapolis. 

Law enforcement has remained tight-lipped about what led to the shooting outside a Hampton Inn where the soldiers were staying, but Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said there was a disturbance at a bar. 

"As I understand it, there was a scuffle, a kerfuffle, at a bar and the Dutch guardsmen had returned back to their hotel. What they were doing outside, I'm not altogether sure, but I'm told the alleged perpetrators did a drive-by shooting and ultimately three were victimized by that shooting," Hogsett said Monday. 

An entrance to the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center is closed in Butlerville, Ind.

An entrance to the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center is closed in Butlerville, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, where the Dutch soldiers were training, is the largest urban training facility in the United States, offering users a "globally unique, urban and rural, multi-domain operating environment," according to its website. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 