Michigan armed neighbors detain man accused of breaking into home with kids inside: Reports

A group of armed neighbors in a Michigan town detained a 32-year-old accused of breaking into a home where two young children were present, according to reports.

Deputies with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a neighborhood in St. Charles last Friday morning for reports of a man "jumping on a car and yelling," Undersheriff Miguel Gomez told Mlive.com.

By the time deputies arrived, the man had broken into a house on Sanderson Street, according to the outlet. Two armed neighbors had watched the scene unfold and "rushed to the scene to stop the home invasion," Gomez said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the neighbors, who have concealed-carry permits, detained the man until the deputies arrived. A 41-year-old woman and her two children – ages 13 and 9 – were inside the home at the time of the break-in, Gomez said.

Because of the "quick action" of the two armed neighbors, Gomez said, there were no injuries.

"It is unknown what the suspect’s intentions were, but he did appear to be under the influence of drugs," Gomez said.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, WNEM reported.

No further details of his identity have been released. The department could not be reached for additional details Thursday evening.