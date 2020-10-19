Miami strip club victorious in coronavirus curfew legal battle

A Miami strip club challenged a county-wide curfew that was imposed months ago at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and won, according to the business and several reports.

Tootsie’s Cabaret and other local Miami businesses are no longer required to abide by a 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew after a judge ruled in favor of the gentleman’s club’s lawsuit, which sought to overturn Miami-Dade County's restrictions, local affiliate WSVN-TV reported.

The New York Post reported Judge Beatrice Butchko ruled on Friday that Miami-Dade’s curfew conflicted with Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ order, which prohibited local governments from imposing certain COVID-19-related limitations on restaurants and bars, such as those that prevent such eateries from being able to operate at 50 to 100% capacity indoors, according to an executive order.

“The Miami-Dade curfew orders conflict with [Desantis’ order] because they prohibit Tootsies from operating,” Butchko wrote in granting the temporary restraining order against the curfew, according to the Post. “[T]hey prohibit employees and contractors from working and they reduce capacity to zero for the entire time subject to the curfew.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez wrote in a tweet on Saturday that officials had already appealed Butchko’s decision.

“I want to reiterate that if everyone wears masks in public & stays away from large social gatherings that can trigger dangerous super-spreader events, we can continue to keep the COVID-19 positivity rate low & not overwhelm our hospitals,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Tootsie’s announced its victory in its own tweet on Sunday, saying in light of the good news, the business would continue to take COVID-19-related safety measures, and it urged others to do so too.

“These measures include temperature check, screening of guests, employees, and entertainers,” the tweet states. “We are also requiring everyone to wear masks, social distance and limiting occupancy of to 50%.”

