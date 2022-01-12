Miami couple arrested after torturing man at The Villages for 3 days

A Miami couple was arrested after police say they kidnapped and tortured a man for 72 hours. Police tells WSVN that a man was coerced into coming to The Villages Apartment homes on Dec. 28, where he was later held at gunpoint, chained and repeatedly threatened.

Two days later the suspects, Occius Dorsainvil, 56, and Marie Dorsainvil, 52, demanded that the victim give up his car in exchange for his freedom. After heading to the victim's car, Dorsainvil's later forced the victim to drink a combination of rum and bleach, according to reports.

He was panicking. He was trying to get help," good Samaritan, who spotted the victim running towards him after coming out of the vehicle, told WSVN.

"He looked like he was shot or stabbed, but it actually was just blood from the vomiting that occurred," said the good Samaritan. "I didn’t realize until afterwards that he was kidnapped."

A week later the suspects were arrested on multiple charges. According to Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation inmate search, Occius Dorsainvil was charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, kidnapping, grand theft auto, tampering, extortion and robbery.

His bond total is currently set at $50,000 for four of six charges. On the other hand, his wife, Marie, faces similar charges except for extortion and tampering. Her bond total is set at $35,000 for two of her four charges.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital, where his condition remains unknown. Fox News has reached out to Miami-Dade County police department for more information.