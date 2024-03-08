Mexican cartel members laugh after National Guard helicopter crashes, kills 3

Cartel members were seen laughing after a National Guard helicopter carrying three soldiers and a Border Patrol agent crashed near the southern border in Texas.

In video footage from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent, obtained by Fox News, cartel members were seen watching the National Guards helicopter plummet to the ground with their drone.

Following the devastating crash, the cartel members were heard cackling.

The disturbing footage showed the moment the helicopter crashed, and the cartel members were seen dashing through the field in La Grulla, Texas.

"Go to he--," the cartel members were heard yelling in Spanish.

According to the CBP agent, the La Grulla region sees frequent cartel activity and is often involved in drug and human smuggling.

A New York National Guard UH-72 "Lakota" helicopter was carrying three soldiers and a Border Patrol agent at the time of the crash.

According to a press release from Joint Task Force North, three National Guard soldiers and a border agent were working on a border support mission when the helicopter crashed.

Authorities said that the crash happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. MST on Friday while the soldiers and the CBP agent were conducting aviation operations near the Rio Grande City, Texas.

Authorities confirmed that two soliders and the border agent were killed during the crash.

The third solider was injured, authorities confirmed.

The Joint Task Force North said that the names of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, authorities said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Starr County Sheriff's Office, the National Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.