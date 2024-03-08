Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Guard

Mexican cartel members laugh after National Guard helicopter crashes, kills 3

The cartel members can be heard laughing immediately after the fatal helicopter crash

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
Migrant crossings carry on despite border reinforcements Video

Migrant crossings carry on despite border reinforcements

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul reports on the continued migrant crossings in Eagle Pass, Texas, on ‘Special Report.’

Cartel members were seen laughing after a National Guard helicopter carrying three soldiers and a Border Patrol agent crashed near the southern border in Texas.

In video footage from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent, obtained by Fox News, cartel members were seen watching the National Guards helicopter plummet to the ground with their drone.

Following the devastating crash, the cartel members were heard cackling.

NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER CRASHES NEAR SOUTHERN BORDER IN TEXAS, MULTIPLE FATALITIES REPORTED

Drone

The cartel members watched the National Guard helicopter crash through their drone. (Fox News )

The disturbing footage showed the moment the helicopter crashed, and the cartel members were seen dashing through the field in La Grulla, Texas.

"Go to he--," the cartel members were heard yelling in Spanish.

According to the CBP agent, the La Grulla region sees frequent cartel activity and is often involved in drug and human smuggling.

Helicopter

The helicopter was spotted plummeting down and crashing.

A New York National Guard UH-72 "Lakota" helicopter was carrying three soldiers and a Border Patrol agent at the time of the crash.

According to a press release from Joint Task Force North, three National Guard soldiers and a border agent were working on a border support mission when the helicopter crashed.

Authorities said that the crash happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. MST on Friday while the soldiers and the CBP agent were conducting aviation operations near the Rio Grande City, Texas.

THOUSANDS OF NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS HAVE NOT RECEIVED PROMISED ENLISTMENT BONUSES

Authorities confirmed that two soliders and the border agent were killed during the crash.

The third solider was injured, authorities confirmed.

The Joint Task Force North said that the names of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.

National Guard helicopter downed

A National Guard helicopter seen after crashing in La Grulla, Texas on Friday.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Starr County Sheriff's Office, the National Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.