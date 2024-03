Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

There were multiple fatalities after a National Guard helicopter carrying three soldiers and a Border Patrol agent crashed near the southern border in Texas, authorities said.

The helicopter went down in La Grulla, a border town that sits near the Rio Grande in Starr County.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News that the three National Guard soldiers were working on federal orders on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security.

The helicopter was a New York National Guard "Lakota."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Starr County Sheriff's Office, the National Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.