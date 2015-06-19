Mental competency on docket as mom returns to court in Detroit freezer bodies case

A Detroit woman accused of killing two of her children and storing the bodies in a freezer is returning to court for a hearing about her mental competency.

A judge also could hear testimony on Friday to determine whether there's enough evidence to send Mitchelle Blair to trial.

The 36-year-old Blair is charged with murder, torture and child abuse. The bodies of a 13-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were discovered in Blair's home freezer during an eviction in March. She has made incriminating statements at other court hearings.

Police believe the children were killed months apart in 2012 and 2013. Separately, the state is seeking to terminate Blair's rights to two other children.