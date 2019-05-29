Expand / Collapse search
Last Update 55 mins ago

Men pose as DEA agents in ruse to get inside home: police

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Police in a Houston-area suburb are looking for two armed men who allegedly posed as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents to try to get into a home on Tuesday.

The pair walked up to a Pearland residence about 7:15 p.m. armed with handguns and dressed in black shirts emblazoned with “D.E.A.” in the front and back, the Pearland Police Department said on its Facebook page. The suspects also wore face masks, police said.

Pearland police are looking for two suspects who allegedly posed as DEA agents to get inside a house. 

They allegedly announced “DEA” and said they had a search warrant for the home. The woman inside told the suspects she was calling the police, prompting them to flee in a Chevrolet SUV, or possibly a Suburban or Tahoe, with paper plates, the department said.

The homeowner’s home surveillance video captured the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact the Pearland Police Department.