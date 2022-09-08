Memphis shooting spree victims: What we know about the deceased and wounded in Ezekiel Kelly's alleged rampage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four of seven victims who were killed or injured in a Wednesday shooting spree in Memphis have been identified.

Repeat offender Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in a string of deadly shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four people, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Dewayne Tunstall, deceased

Tunstall, whom neighbors said was a childhood friend of the suspect, was Kelly's first alleged victim.

Kelly allegedly asked the 24-year-old to speak with him in private in a mutual friend’s driveway around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. After pulling Tunstall aside, Kelly allegedly opened fire in the middle of their conversation, striking him at least once in the head, according to a police affidavit.

Photos taken by Fox News Digital show bullet holes in the side of the house and a bloodstain on the asphalt. At least one shot went through what appears to be a child’s bedroom window, with toys on the sill.

Tunstall's friend, Princess Onwubiko, described him as "an all-around, well-rounded young man" in an interview with FOX 13 Memphis.

"He helped other young men try and better their lives and help them find jobs," Onwubiko told the outlet.

She also described her friend as a loving father.

"Every time we hung out, he thought of his daughter," Onwubiko said of Tunstall. "He would buy Easter baskets, Valentine’s Day baskets."

Onwubiko wants Tunstall to be remembered as selfless and driven: "He was sweet. He wanted to leave here. He wanted to make it. He wanted to make it in his music. He pushed all his friends to be better," she said.

Alison Parker, deceased

Kelly's rampage picked up after he allegedly killed Tunstall.

Parker was one of four victims. The mom of three who worked as a medical assistant for Family Practice Center of West Memphis, according to a Facebook post.

"She was a victim of the tragic violence in Memphis yesterday," family practice Dr. Trent Pierce wrote in a Thursday Facebook post. "Please pray for her family and our entire office staff as we try to process this senseless loss."

A GoFundMe description for Parker titled "Children left parentless after Memphis shooting" states that Parker "leaves behind three children who also lost their father two years ago."

"One of her children was with her at the time of the shooting. Please give what you can to help them," the description states.

Parker's sister-in-law told FOX13 in a message that she loved her three kids more than anything and had a nurturing and calming personality.

Corteria Wright, deceased

Corteria Wright, who had just turned 17 on Aug. 25, also allegedly died in the rampage, according to posts her father, Corterian Wright, published on Facebook.

"It's impossible to be strong right now, but I'm trying," Wright said in a Friday Facebook post.

Wright remembered his daughter, whom loved ones called "BayBay," as innocent, joyful, intelligent and a talented singer. He shared a video of his daughter singing from her Instagram page. In another video, Wright repeatedly begged viewers to "please stop the violence."

"She was so full of joy and life and had plans for her future, which were all stopped by gun violence," the description on a GoFundMe page titled "Help with Corteria’s ‘BayBay’ funeral expenses" states. "BayBay always had a huge smile on her face and was always laughing and joking around. An intelligent young lady who is now gone for no reason."

Rodolfo Berger, wounded

Kelly allegedly live-streamed portions of the attacks on Facebook, including the shooting of an unsuspecting shopper at an AutoZone store on Jackson Ave.

Jenny Berger identified her father, Rodolpho Berger, as that unsuspecting shopper.

"He was at the wrong place at the wrong time," Berger said in a Thursday Facebook post. "He was in an autozone in Memphis, TN [sic] minding his own business and someone came in and shot him while they were going live on Facebook. I’m still thinking I’m going to wake up from this viral nightmare."

Berger added that everyone who witnessed the scene "says he was telling everyone to call his daughter Jenny."

"I love this man so much… my life partner and best friend. If you know me, you know he’s my world. No one deserves to go through this," she said.

Rololpho underwent surgery and is currently "under extreme care," his daughter said. He will need "another surgery," but is "so STRONG and ready for a journey of healing ahead," she continued. A GoFundMe titled "Rodolfo's Journey of Healing" has been created to help with Rodolpho's medical expenses.

Kelly pleaded not guilty in a Shelby County courtroom Friday to first-degree murder with additional charges pending.

The suspect was previously charged with a shooting involving three victims in 2020 and ultimately took a plea deal, admitting only to a felony aggravated assault charge, and was sentenced to three years in prison. However, he served only 11 months and walked free in March.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.