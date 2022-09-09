Expand / Collapse search
Mass Murder
Published

Memphis livestream massacre caught on surveillance video as suspect Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly appears before judge as new surveillance footage shows aftermath of rampage

By Michael Ruiz , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Memphis shooting: Surveillance footage of Ezekiel Kelly allegedly running in and out of an AutoZone store Video

Memphis shooting: Surveillance footage of Ezekiel Kelly allegedly running in and out of an AutoZone store

At the top left of the screen, suspected gunman Ezekiel Kelly can allegedly be seen pulling up and running in and out of the AutoZone store, where police say he shot and critical wounded an innocent man.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – EXCLUSIVE: Ezekiel Kelly stood before a judge Friday morning after allegedly opening fire in a string of deadly shootings in and around Memphis, parts of which were captured on videos obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital. 

Appearing in a Shelby County courtroom wearing a dark blue-colored jail-issued jumpsuit and a face mask, a wide-eyed, serious Kelly spoke briefly to tell Judge Karen Massey he understood he needed an attorney and that he did not have any questions. He is represented by public defender Jennifer Case, the same lawyer defending alleged Eliza Fletcher killer Cleotha Henderson. 

During the court appearance, Massey acknowledged that the death penalty is possible. Case requested a gag order be implemented, and the jurist scheduled a motion hearing for Sept. 13. 

Kelly did not enter a plea and no bond was set during the hearing. District Attorney Steve Mulroy said additional charges against the defendant were likely to come. 

WHO IS EZEKIEL KELLY? ACCUSED MEMPHIS LIVESTREAM SHOOTER HAS VIOLENT CRIMINAL HISTORY

Ezekiel Kelly appears in Shelby County court in Memphis, Tennessee on September 9, 2022. Kelly is alleged to have killed four people and injured more as he drove around Memphis firing at will and carjacking numerous people too.

Mulroy acknowledged that the public was "concerned." 

"They're concerned about a horrible week we've had here in Memphis," the newly elected top prosecutor said. "We understand how the public feels and we want to reassure the public that we and law enforcement are working around the clock on these cases to prevent things like this from happening in the future."

Ezekiel Kelly appears in Shelby County court in Memphis, Tennessee on September 9, 2022. Kelly is alleged to have killed four people and injured more as he drove around Memphis firing at will and carjacking numerous people too.

He added that public safety is his and law enforcements' "absolute number one priority." 

"I've said this before, and I think it bears repetition. This office takes repeat violent offenders very seriously," he told reporters. "It merits a strong response."

Shelby County Distrcit Attorney, Steve Mulroy addresses the media after Ezekiel Kelly's appearance in Shelby County court in Memphis, Tennessee on September 9, 2022. Kelly is alleged to have killed four people and injured more as he drove around Memphis firing at will and carjacking numerous people too.

Kelly, 19, has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault in connection with a 2020 shooting. He served 11 months of a 3-year sentence and was released in March, according to authorities.

Now he stands accused of killing four and injuring three on Wednesday, in addition to a pair of armed carjackings.

Memphis shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly allegedly kicked off his rampage at an AutoZone store on Jackson Avenue, shooting the first man he saw without warning or provocation.

Paramedics pronounced the first victim, Dewayne Tunstall, dead outside a Lyndale Avenue home just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

Three unidentified witnesses who were at the home at the time told police that Kelly asked Tunstall to talk in private and then, after a short conversation, allegedly opened fire.

A bullet hole in what appears to be a child's bedroom window at the home where police allege Memphis gunman Ezekiel Kelly shot and killed Dewayne Tunstall.

MEMPHIS SHOOTING: TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING 4, INJURING 3 IN RAMPAGE STREAMED ON FACEBOOK

Nearly four hours later, Kelly allegedly embarked on a shooting spree in and around Memphis, prompting police to urge residents to shelter in place.

According to a man who lives in the neighborhood of the first shooting, the alleged gunman and Tunstall were childhood friends.

An image of Memphis shooting suspect Ezekiel D. Kelly after his arrest.

At least two of the bullets went into the house, including one through the window, which had toys stacked just inside. A bedridden elderly woman also lives in the home next door, just a few feet away from the shooting.

The family inside could hear the gunshots and then screams after Tunstall's slaying, according to the area resident, who spoke with Fox News Digital on condition of anonymity out of concern for his safety.

Memphis shooting: Surveillance footage shows suspect's car pulling into the Autozone parking lot before allegedly firing two shots in the store Video

Hours later, the teenager allegedly snapped – kicking off a chaotic shooting spree that caused Memphis police to ask residents to shelter indoors.

The bloodshed kicked off with an apparently random shooting at the AutoZone store which left Rodolfo Berger critically injured around 5:45 p.m. CT. Kelly allegedly livestreamed this attack on Facebook – but the social media giant quickly removed the video and later shut down his entire account.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital shows the moments Ezekiel Kelly allegedly pulled up to a Memphis AutoZone store on Jackson Avenue and opened fire on a random victim – with children playing just a few yards away.

"You think I'm playing," he can be heard as he opens the front door. "This s--- is so real, my God."

Exterior image shows the AutoZone where Ezekiel Kelly allegedly opened fire, with inset image showing Kelly's booking photo

The cellphone camera is lifted up, showing the victim turning a corner around an aisle, and two shots ring out.

Moments earlier, children could be seen playing in the corner of the parking lot. The muzzle flashes were recorded on surveillance video from a business across the street.

Another video shows the children running back and forth in the parking lot before the gunman pulls up in a black car, slips through the front door of the auto parts store and opens fire. Within seconds, he hustles back to the car and speeds away, heading south on Jackson Avenue.

After he guns it away from the scene, bystanders can be seen rushing toward the store to help the victim.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING:

Bloodstains are still visible on the driveway where Ezekiel Kelly is alleged to have shot and killed Dewayne Tunstall hours before police accuse him of going on a rampage that killed another three people and injured three more.

Workers at the nearby Family Dollar store said a witness ran in and warned them of the shooting, and within minutes the district manager called and told them to lock the doors and shelter in place.

ELIZA FLETCHER AND MEMPHIS TARGET ABDUCTIONS HIGHLIGHT VIOLENT CRIME IN CITY

The rampage went on for hours, ending around 9 p.m., after Kelly allegedly crashed a stolen car at the intersection of Ivan and Hodge roads. Police arrested him at the scene. He smiled in his mugshot.

The booking photo of Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who is accused of going on a shooting rampage and killing four people in Memphis on Wednesday.

Kelly had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for another shooting in 2020 as part of a deal to avoid stiffer penalties on charges of attempted murder.

He then served just 11 months out of his three-year Tennessee prison sentence and was released in March, prison records show.

General view of the home where Ezekiel Kelly is alleged to have shot, Dewayne Tunstall last night in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo taken, September 8, 2022.

"If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports