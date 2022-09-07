Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Memphis police seeking suspect in string of shootings recorded on Facebook

Memphis, Tennessee, police released an image of a suspect they say is on the run after multiple shootings

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, were looking for a 19-year-old man allegedly connected to a string of shootings recorded on Facebook in the city Wednesday.

The Memphis Police Department released an image of the suspect and said he was driving with a red dealer tag and busted rear window. The vehicle was described as a Nissan or Infiniti.

Police did not have a location of the unidentified suspect Wednesday evening. The suspected shooter allegedly recorded the shootings on Facebook, police said.

ELIZA FLETCHER'S SUSPECTED KILLER CLEOTHA HENDERSON SERVED 20 YEARS OF A 24-YEAR SENTENCE, HERE'S WHY

The Memphis Police Department released an image of a suspect it says is linked to a series of shootings in the city.

At least two shootings were reported as of 7 p.m. local time, Fox 13 reported. One occurred at a BP gas station, and a woman was injured during another, the news outlet reported.

The shooting comes as the city was rocked by the abduction and murder of mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher as she was jogging Friday morning.

The suspect, Cleotha Henderson, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated assault and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.