Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Memphis shooting leaves 2 police officers, suspect wounded

TN officers were responding to call of person with gun at convenience store when shooting occurred

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two Memphis police officers and a suspect were wounded in a shooting during a foot chase in the city, authorities said.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a convenience store shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The two officers and the suspect, who was outside the business before the chase began, were hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood, authorities said.

MEMPHIS' JAMIRAH SHUTES CHARGED WITH ASSAULT FOR ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING BGSU'S ELISSA BRETT IN HANDSHAKE LINE

A Memphis shooting left two police officers and a suspect wounded on Thursday.

A Memphis shooting left two police officers and a suspect wounded on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bureau on Friday identified the suspect as Charles Williams II, 47, and said he has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Williams will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital, the bureau said. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer to comment on the charges Friday.