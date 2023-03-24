Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Memphis Tigers
Published

Memphis' Jamirah Shutes charged with assault for allegedly punching BGSU's Elissa Brett in handshake line

Brett had swelling to her right eye after getting punched, officials said

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes has been charged with assault for allegedly punching Bowling Green player Elissa Brett as the two teams lined up for handshakes following the Falcons' third-round victory in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) Thursday night, police said.  

The Bowling Green State University Police Department issued a press release Friday confirming that Shutes, a fifth-year player, was charged after the "unwarranted physical incident" involving Brett at the conclusion of BGSU’s 73-60 victory.

Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes (23) is escorted off the court after an altercation with Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett (not pictured) during the postgame handshake following a third-round game in the Women's National Invitational Tournament March 23, 2023, at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes (23) is escorted off the court after an altercation with Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett (not pictured) during the postgame handshake following a third-round game in the Women's National Invitational Tournament March 23, 2023, at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Following Thursday’s unwarranted physical incident after the WNIT home game, the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis women’s basketball team with assault," the statement said. 

MEMPHIS' JAMIRAH SHUTES ALLEGEDLY SUCKER-PUNCHES BOWLING GREEN'S ELISSA BRETT IN WNIT; POLICE INVESTIGATE

"Violence is never acceptable, and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well. This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time."

Police said BGSU Athletics was also conducting its own review.

The incident happened at the conclusion of the Memphis-BGSU Sweet 16 matchup. As both teams approached center court to shake hands, Shutes appeared to stop when she reached Brett. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shutes then sucker-punched Brett, forcing her to the ground, according to police.

A member of the Tigers' coaching staff appeared to grab Shutes and escort her off the court.

According to an incident report, Brett sustained "swelling in their right eye due to this strike." 

Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett (5), left, is assisted off of the court after an altercation with Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes (not pictured) during the postgame handshake following a third-round game in the Women's National Invitational Tournament March 23, 2023, at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.  

Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett (5), left, is assisted off of the court after an altercation with Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes (not pictured) during the postgame handshake following a third-round game in the Women's National Invitational Tournament March 23, 2023, at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.   (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Memphis released a statement Friday confirming that it was working with local authorities. 

"The incident that occurred following Thursday’s women’s basketball game was extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes," the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett (5) tries to draw a charging call against Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes (23) during a third-round game in the Women's National Invitational Tournament March 23, 2023, at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. 

Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett (5) tries to draw a charging call against Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes (23) during a third-round game in the Women's National Invitational Tournament March 23, 2023, at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.  (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Because the incident occurred after the game, jurisdiction falls in the hands of local authorities, and we are cooperating fully with their process. To be respectful of that process, we will not comment further until it is complete."

A Tennessee native, Shutes became the 27th player in program history to score 1,000 points. She ranks 13th at the school all-time in career points.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.