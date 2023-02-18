Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Memphis police officer dead after library shooting

The Memphis police officer served as a U.S. Marine before joining the force

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Memphis police officer has died after being shot at a library earlier in February. 

Officer Geoffrey Redd was shot at around 12:32 p.m. on Feb. 2 while responding to a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library.

He was taken to a local hospital in "extremely critical condition" at the time, but died on Saturday at Regional One Hospital.

Redd became a Memphis Police officer in 2008 and served as a United States Marine, according to officials.

Officer Geoffrey Redd was shot at around 12:32 p.m. on Feb. 2 while responding to a shooting call at Poplar-White Station Library.

Officer Geoffrey Redd was shot at around 12:32 p.m. on Feb. 2 while responding to a shooting call at Poplar-White Station Library. (Memphis Police Department)

Police say that Redd was "a husband, a father, and the Director of Security at his church."

"Rest easy, Officer Redd. You will be missed," the police department said in a tweet.

As a result of the shooting, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

