Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills players ask for prayers as Damar Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on field

Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Ambulance carrying Bills’ Damar Hamlin gets police escort to hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen asked for prayers for Damar Hamlin after the safety was considered to be in critical condition after he collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

"Please pray for our brother," Allen tweeted.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as medical personnel attend to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs reportedly went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be with his teammate as well.

Dawson Knox added: "Prayer is real, and it’s powerful. Constantly praying for Damar and his family."

The superstar quarterback, his coaches and teammates were all very emotional on the field when Hamlin went down following a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin got up from the ground and took a few steps backward before he collapsed to the Paycor Stadium turf. Medical personnel came over to Hamlin to attend to him as the ESPN broadcast went to commercial. A stretcher and backboard came out and later the ambulance.

BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER COLLAPSING ON FIELD, GAME SUSPENDED FOR REST OF NIGHT

Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to an injury sustained by Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Hamlin was on the ground for a while and multiple reporters indicated he was receiving CPR from the medical staff on the ground before he was put into the ambulance. According to FOX19, Hamlin was being rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition and needed CPR and an AED on the field.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

Mitch Morse #60 of the Buffalo Bills consoles Tre'Davious White #27 after Damar Hamlin #3 sustained an injury during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The NFL Players Association also released a statement on the matter.

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL," the NFLPA said in a tweet. "The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being."

