Memphis PD records 7 shootings in 7 hours: report

The Memphis police department recorded seven shootings in seven hours that left three people dead Tuesday night, according to local reports.

FOX 13 Memphis confirmed the number of shooting incidents and deaths with authorities.

The three victims who died as a result of their injuries include an unnamed man who was shot downtown on Joubert Avenue, an unnamed woman who was shot at a gas station in East Memphis and a second man died of shooting injuries after a double shooting on Orleans Road in Whitehaven, according to FOX 13.

One witness of the double shooting said he heard about 15 gunshots total, the outlet reported.

Other shootings FOX 13 confirmed occurred in the city's historic Vollintine-Evergreen district on N. Watkins and Snowden Avenue, Midtown, a Love’s truck stop on Lamar Avenue and the Bethel Grove area on Larose Avenue.

Memphis has been grappling with a surge in citywide gun violence. Just last Friday, two girls, ages 6 and 8, were killed in two separate shooting incidents.

In the case of the 8-year-old girl, police reported that her father accidentally shot her in their home because he thought she was an intruder, according to FOX 13. In the case of the 6-year-old girl, detectives said it appeared that another child found a gun and fired it, killing the victim, WREG, a local CBS station, reported.

"We are tired of gun violence, not just here in Memphis, but around the country," MPD Chief CJ Davis said last week, according to WREG. "We are sick of gun violence."