Memphis former police officers charged in Tyre Nichols death post bond, 2 expected to plead ‘not guilty’

At least two of five former Memphis police officers charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of a Black motorist earlier this month posted bond Thursday and two are expected to plead "not guilty," according to their lawyers.

The men are among three other officers, who are all Black, who each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

Online jail records show that former officer Desmond Mills has been released from custody after paying $250,000 bond. Former officer Justin Smith has paid $250,000 as is in the process of being released, according to records.

Bond has been set at $350,000 for former officers Emmit Martin III and Demetrius Haley and $250,000 for former officer Tadarius Bean. Each remains in custody as of Thursday evening.

Martin’s lawyer, William Massey, confirmed that his client had turned himself in. He and Mills’ lawyer, Blake Ballin, said their clients would plead not guilty.

"No one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die," Massey said.

Both lawyers said they had not seen the video.

"We are in the dark about many things, just like the general public is," Ballin said.

He said the three other officers have retained legal counsel.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference earlier Thursday that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, "they are all responsible."

Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening, Mulroy said. Nichols' family and their lawyers say the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old father and FedEx worker for three minutes.

Asked to comment on the timing of the video's release, Ballin said he "would hope that whoever is making the decision – whether its Mr. Mulroy or the police director – that they’ve all met together and tried to decide what is the best time to do, to make sure that they have whey they need in place to ensure that any protests are peaceful."

Fox News’ Claudia Kelly-Bazan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.