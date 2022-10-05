Media panics as Musk closes deal to buy Twitter, analysts warn of rising gas prices and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

MEDIA MELTDOWN - Reporters, pundits sound alarm as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter: 'Be afraid, be actually afraid.' Continue reading …

PAIN AT THE PUMP – Analysts warn Americans to brace for rising gas prices. Continue reading …

AGENCY CRACKDOWN - EXCLUSIVE: GOP senator introduces bill designed to block IRS overreach following agency expansion. Continue reading …

GRIP ON POWER – Putin's military mobilization could prove to be major blunder. Continue reading …

‘A LOT OF ANGER’ - Prince William ‘struggled’ with Prince Harry's exit, author claims. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘EQUITY OF INCOME’ - Treasury Department's new racial equity committee wants to ‘center race’ in all policy. Continue reading …



VOICE OF THE PEOPLE - Texas voters reveal top priorities ahead of midterms. Continue reading …

RARE APPEARANCE - Former President George W. Bush expected to hit campaign trail for Senate candidate. Continue reading …

NO RECESS – Supreme Court poised to uphold state's GOP-friendly congressional map. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'CULTURAL RADICALISM'- House candidate says Democrats don't understand Hispanic community. Continue reading …



'KAM' AFTER THE STORM – Pete Buttigieg blames politics for Harris claiming Hurricane Ian relief is based on 'equity'. Continue reading …

NO COMMENT – President slammed for complaining about media shouting questions. Continue reading …

FINGER POINTING – Ben Domenech on White House's accountability problem. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - The southern border is becoming a war zone. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - FBI continues to suppress evidence of Hunter Biden's business dealings. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Democrats have nothing positive to run on. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - This is not the first time Democrats have lied and smeared to get ahead. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

POLICE, PROSECUTORS AND PRISONS - How urban crime could hobble Democrats in the midterms. Continue reading …

FINALLY FALLING - Wall Street firms warn U.S. housing market headed for major slowdown. Continue reading …

WORLD'S BEST BREWERIES - Tiny Vermont a giant of American craft beer. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"And vile, personal attacks from the Left are reaching a fever pitch, they can't run on their record. You know, with absolutely nothing positive to run on Democrats, they are now attempting to dehumanize Republicans all across the country in senatorial and gubernatorial races."

- SEAN HANNITY

