2022 Midterm election updates as Democrats, GOP fight to control Senate, House of Representatives
Live updates from the 2022 Midterm Election campaign trail as Republicans and Democrats battle it out with just a weeks of campaigning left before election day in November. Stay up-to-date on events and latest news surrounding the 2022 midterms from Fox News!
The near majority of voters in Florida support Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to relocate illegal migrants to other states like Massachusetts and New York, according to a new poll released after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed Florida farmers want the migrants to stay and "pick the crops."
The Spectrum News/Sienna College poll found that 49% of likely Florida voters support sending illegal migrants to other states, while 44% do not support the action. Almost 90% of Republican and 50% of Independent voters in Florida agree that migrants should be relocated to different cities, a move that only 10% of Democrats support.
In September, DeSantis sent 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, a luxury beach town off the coast of Massachusetts, and was blasted by Democrats and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who called it a form of "human trafficking."
According to an Axios report, the Congressional Leadership Fund is planning to spend an additional $14 million on ad reservations for the midterm races that are considered the most vulnerable going into the remaining five weeks before election day.
The GOP group is planning to pour a whopping $2 million into the race to re-elect Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., a move that reveals the Republican congresswoman may face a tough election against state Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Fla.
Nearly another $2 million is being set aside for the midterm race in New York's 19th Congressional District, $1 million to take Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan's open seat in Ohio, and another million to take the Democrat held seat in Illinois' 17th Congressional District.
The McCarthy linked group is also reportedly investing over $500,000 apiece on Reps. Don Bacon, R-Na., Yvette Herrell, R- N.M., and Rep. John Katko's, R-N.Y., while also spending $1.25 million for Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa., and $1.1 million for Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa.
"This is not going to be handed to us on a platter. We're going to have to fight and we're going to have to give everything we've got to get us over the finish line," Rep. Don Bacon stressed the importance of fundraising in an interview with Axios in August.
The PAC is also spending big in an effort to unseat several Democratic representatives, giving $2 million to fund the defeat of Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine., and $600,000 against Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn.
It’s been more than 30 years since a Republican’s won a House election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, which covers the western half of the nation’s smallest state.
But Republican congressional nominee Allan Fung is aiming to break the losing streak in November’s midterm elections.
"I’ve proven over 12 years as mayor of our state’s second-largest city… that I can lead, I can win," Fung said in a Fox News interview.
And Fung is one of a handful of GOP congressional nominees across the country who have a good shot at winning long-time Democratic held House seats in solidly blue states.
A new Monmouth University poll found that while over 80 percent of Americans say inflation is a top midterm issue, just 30 percent approve of President Biden’s handling of it, which could spell trouble for Democrats this November.
Americans rated abortion, which Democrats have made the center-piece of their midterm campaign messaging, as the seventh most important issue, behind inflation, crime, elections and voting, jobs, immigration and infrastructure.
“A major problem for Democrats is their base messaging doesn’t hold as much appeal for independents as the GOP issue agenda does. Even though truly persuadable independents are a rather small group these days, this small difference can have a major impact given the expectation that congressional control will hinge on a handful of very close contests,” said Patrick Murray of Monmouth University’s Polling Institute.
The poll also found that by a three-point margin, Americans would prefer Republicans control congress over Democrats, 47 percent to 44 percent.
The Monmouth University survey was conducted among American adults between September 21st and September 25th, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
