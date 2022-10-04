Ben Domenech on White House's accountability problem: Gaslighting 'unlike anything I've ever seen'

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said the Biden administration deflects blame when things don't go its way Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

BEN DOMENECH: It’s super easy. I mean, every time that these prices go down, that’s something that you can thank President Biden for. Every time they go up, it’s someone else’s fault… This is an effort in gaslighting that we’ve seen over the past several years unlike anything that I’ve ever seen politically, where every single time that they are confronted with being called on the type of ramifications for the policies that they’re advocating for, they point to the other side and say, "Oh, no, this is their fault. They’re the ones doing this thing. They’re the ones tearing down our institutions. They’re the ones who are engaging in dangerous, anti-democratic activity."

You know, when President Biden goes out there and scares up all sorts of people about the ramifications of the elections in Italy just the other day, he’s engaging in something that is clearly anti-democratic, anti-elections. And that’s something yet that he turns around and says, "Oh, well I’m just trying to defend democracy against these dangerous, populous authoritarians," or something like that. It's absolutely laughable, and once you see it, you see it over and over and over again, and this is the entire approach that we’ve seen under the Obama-Biden era of the Democratic Party.

