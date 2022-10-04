TUCKER CARLSON: FBI continues to suppress evidence of Hunter Biden's business dealings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two years ago this month, right before the last presidential election, the 2020 election, we interviewed a former business partner of the Biden family. His name was Tony Bobulinski and he told us a remarkable story. Joe Biden's son and his brother had entered into highly lucrative deals with foreign governments, including the communist government of China, in which they sold access to the United States government in exchange for millions of dollars for themselves.

Now, on many levels, that was a crime. Joe Biden was aware of it when it happened, and Joe Biden profited from it directly. It was a strong charge to make, but Tony Bobulinski had the documents, the emails and the text messages to prove that it happened. We considered it a huge story, and we spent an hour on it in October of 2020.

Two years later, we still consider it a huge story. Yet, in all of that time, no other major news organization in this country has bothered to follow up. The New York Times never interviewed Tony Bobulinski as part of an investigation into the Biden family business deals, which is strange because he was a partner with the Biden family. But then neither has The Washington Post, neither have the other television networks. They've ignored it.

The FBI, whose job it is to enforce federal law, did take a lengthy statement from Tony Bobulinski back in 2020 and during that conversation, he outlined several felonies the Bidens had committed and he would know because he saw it and then he provided extensive documentation to prove that it happened.

The agents he spoke to seemed shocked and they promised to get back to Bobulinski for a follow-up interview, but they never did. In fact, the FBI never called Tony Bobulinski again. No one was ever indicted for these crimes. The investigation into them was squelched.

To this day, the FBI continues to suppress evidence, proof that the most powerful family in the country has committed crimes against the United States. That is the definition of corruption. It's unacceptable. If the United States is going to continue as a democratic republic, we can't have this. It cannot go on.

Next month, voters will have a chance to change course. They will have the chance to repudiate the forces that have dangerously politicized and corrupted our law enforcement agencies.

Before voters make that decision, we thought it was important that they hear once again from Tony Bobulinski. Over the last two years, he has learned quite a bit more about the business dealings, the criminal business dealings, of the Biden family.