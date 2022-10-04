Joe Biden slammed for complaining about media shouting questions: 'This guy routinely hides from the press'

President Joe Biden was criticized Tuesday for his response to reporters shouting questions at him while being escorted out of a White House abortion task force meeting.

As they tried to question him, Biden just smiled and said, "You're among the only press in the world that does this. Seriously, seriously."

In response, critics slammed Biden for attacking the free press despite refusing to answer their questions and failing to hold press conferences with any degree of frequency.

"This guy routinely hides from the press, rarely takes questions, almost never does pressers, and has the gall to criticize them for trying to ask questions on one of the few opportunities they get," John Cooper, a communications official for the conservative Heritage Foundation, tweeted.

Ian Haworth, a speaker for Young America's Foundation and Turning Point USA, tweeted, "In the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister has to publicly defend their own policies during televised debates every week. In the United States, Joe Biden complains that he has to answer questions every few months."

"Do other world leaders hold press conferences & sit down for interviews more frequently than, like, every six months, or whatever?" Guy Benson, Fox News contributor, tweeted.

Matt Whitlock, a Republican political operative, mocked Biden's disdain toward the press. "That pesky ‘Freedom of the Press,’ right?" he tweeted.

At the task force meeting, which included Vice President Kamala Harris, Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and others, Biden called the Supreme Court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade "fairly extreme" despite even liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg believing that Roe was based on decidedly weak legal grounds.

Biden also criticized Senate Republicans who introduced legislation to limit abortion after 15 weeks nationally. Various Republican Senate candidates have come out against the proposed bill, which Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced last month.