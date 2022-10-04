SEAN HANNITY: Democrats have nothing positive to run on

Sean Hannity discussed how Democrats have nothing to run on for midterms so they have turned to attempt to dehumanize Republicans on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: And vile, personal attacks from the left are reaching a fever pitch, they can't run on their record. You know, with absolutely nothing positive to run on Democrats, they are now attempting to dehumanize Republicans all across the country in senatorial and gubernatorial races. They do so from a glass house. And tonight, we will expose two Democratic candidates for Senate who do not deserve the vote in their respective states. We begin in the great state of Georgia tonight.

While the media mob, they are obsessing over anonymous sources in The New York Times regurgitated by other media and fixated on family drama surrounding Republican Herschel Walker. They have been more than happy to ignore very serious allegations against the Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.

