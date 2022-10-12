ME woman charged with stealing $400,000 of checks from employer

A former administrative assistant in Maine faces four charges of wire fraud after authorities charged her with stealing more than $400,000 from her employer by depositing more than 200 checks into her own account.

The worker, who is a former employee of a Westbrook engineering firm, is charged with intercepting checks the firm had written to vendors and received from clients, the Bangor Daily News reported on Tuesday.

An FBI affidavit states the worker stole the checks between April 2018 and September 2021. Several vendors contacted the engineering firm about unpaid bills.

The worker was released from custody on Oct. 6. An attorney for the worker declined to comment.

