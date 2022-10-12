Expand / Collapse search
Maine
ME woman charged with stealing $400,000 of checks from employer

Maine engineering firm defrauded by employee for more than 200 checks, totaling over $400,000

Associated Press
A former administrative assistant in Maine faces four charges of wire fraud after authorities charged her with stealing more than $400,000 from her employer by depositing more than 200 checks into her own account.

The worker, who is a former employee of a Westbrook engineering firm, is charged with intercepting checks the firm had written to vendors and received from clients, the Bangor Daily News reported on Tuesday.

An FBI affidavit states the worker stole the checks between April 2018 and September 2021. Several vendors contacted the engineering firm about unpaid bills.

From 2019 to 2021, Maine authorities claim over $400,000 in more than 200 checks was stolen from a Maine business by an employee.

The worker was released from custody on Oct. 6. An attorney for the worker declined to comment.

