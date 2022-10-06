Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

2 dead in plane crash in Maine

Investigation underway after Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down in Arundel, ME

Associated Press
A small plane crashed near Biddeford Municipal Airport, killing two construction company executives who were aboard, officials said.

The Beechcraft Bonanza was owned by the company and the executives were the only ones aboard Wednesday afternoon when the plane went down in woods in Arundel, officials said.

The victims were identified as the pilot, Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, and his passenger, Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, York County Sheriff William King said in a statement.

CEO and founder of CPM Constructors of Freeport, Eldon Morrison, 81, has passed away in a plane crash in Maine.

The plane was owned by CPM Constructors of Freeport, King said. Morrison was the company’s founder and CEO and Koziell served as the company’s president, according to the company website.

The two had traveled to Presque Isle and were returning when the plane crashed, King said. An investigation of the crash is being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.