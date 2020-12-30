McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks as fight looms

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Mitch McConnell says Senate will start ‘the process’ of considering $2,000 checks

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate will address President Trump’s push to increase stimulus checks sent to Americans, but made no assurances.

Democrats have called on the Senate to pass legislation raising the stimulus amount from $600 to $2,000 because so many Americans are struggling financially due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some Republicans are worried, however, that McConnell’s decision to block a quick vote could affect the Georgia runoffs on Jan. 5 that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Trump took to Twitter and warned Republicans that they should support the increased checks unless they have a political "death wish. McConnell acknowledged that Trump "would like further direct financial support for American households."

He also mentioned that Trump wants Congress to address Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides protection for companies that host third-party content on their platforms -- like Facebook and Twitter -- and that Trump wants Congress to look into election security.

"Those are the three important subjects the president has linked together," McConnell said. "This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY

In other developments:

- Georgia senators Loeffler and Perdue explain their position on $2,000 checks

- Bernie Sanders explains how Dems will use defense bill in fight

Nashville bomber's girlfriend warned authorities about him in 2019: report

Police visited the home of Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner in 2019 after his girlfriend told authorities he was making bombs inside his recreational vehicle, according to a report.

Documents obtained by The Tennessean newspaper of Nashville appeared to contradict a claim this week by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that Warner was "not on our radar" prior to a massive Christmas morning explosion of an RV outside an AT&T building in the downtown area of the state’s capital city.

Warner is believed to have died in the explosion, which reportedly caused no other fatalities. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

In other developments:

- Bomber feared 5G conspiracies, hunted aliens, believed in 'lizard people': report

- Nashville bomber allegedly talked about hating cops decades before attack: report

- Nashville bomber said world would never forget him

Trump campaign asks Supreme Court to review Wisconsin voter fraud case

President Trump’s legal team petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to consider its challenge of an earlier decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to dismiss its claims of irregularities in the use of absentee ballots during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump 2020 Campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani filed the petition for a Writ of Certiorari weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted 4-3 to dismiss a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to overturn the state’s election results.

The president’s legal team asked the Supreme Court for an expedited review of the matter before Congress meets to certify the Electoral College’s vote results on Jan. 6. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

In other developments:

- No fraud found in Cobb County after signature audit

- Freshmen join Mo Brooks in election challenge

- Gohmert's Pence lawsuit seeks to declare Electoral Counting Act unconstitutional

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MUST READS

- Luke Letlow, 41-year-old congressman-elect, dies with COVID-19

- Joe Clark, no-nonsense NJ school principal who inspired movie 'Lean On Me,' dead at 82

- Nikki Haley says Americans should fear 'woke left' under Biden

- Anthony Hopkins opens up about his 45 years of sobriety

- Koby Francis, suspect in shooting of Pennsylvania police officer, is apprehended

- Doors drummer John Densmore says he owes his career to crooked teeth

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

- Amazon streaming of NFL's 49ers-Cardinals game drew 11.2M viewers: reports

- Record-breaking fundraising in Georgia's Senate race

- Sean 'Diddy' Combs hands out $50 bills as coronavirus relief

- See the top Google searches in 2020

- Elon Musk flies to Hawaii to meet with another tech billionaire

#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Actor Mel Gibson sat down with Raymond Arroyo, guest host of "The Ingraham Angle," for a wide-ranging interview that touched on some of his classics such as "Braveheart."

Then the conversation turned to politics, with Arroyo noting that Gibson rarely weighs in on partisan issues or candidates. The actor said it is a deliberate choice of his not to take one side or the other in public.

"Who the hell cares what I think? I'm not an expert -- what am I qualified to talk about?" Gibson remarked. "It's alright. It allows you a sense of anonymity so that in your performance you can come out and just be anything. You're not already carrying a lot of baggage. It's partially intentional."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Edmund DeMarche.

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.