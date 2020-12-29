McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks, says Senate to bring Trump requests 'into focus'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate will address President Trump's request to increase stimulus checks sent to Americans to $2,000 but did not commit to pushing the issue -- as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer each urged the body to put the House bill on $2,000 stimulus checks up for quick consideration.

McConnell, R-Ky., speaking on the Senate floor acknowledged that Trump "would like further direct financial support for American households." McConnell at the same time mentioned that Trump wants Congress wants to address Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides protections for companies that host third-party content on their platforms -- like Facebook and Twitter -- and that Trump wants Congress to look into election security.

"Those are the three important subjects the president has linked together," McConnell said. "This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus."

130 HOUSE REPUBLICANS, 2 DEMOCRATS VOTE AGAINST $2,000 STIMULUS CHECKS

Notably, McConnell did not promise action on the $2,000 stimulus checks.

He also objected to attempts by Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sanders, I-Vt., to quickly bring action on the stimulus checks in the Senate. Schumer's request would have passed the stimulus checks Tuesday afternoon. Sanders' request would have set a vote on the bill for stimulus checks up for Wednesday afternoon.

Sanders then objected to McConnell's attempt to quickly move to a vote to override Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.; David Perdue, R-Ga.; Lindsey Graha, R-S.C.; Josh Hawley, R-Ark.; and Marco Rubio have backed the House legislation for $2,000 stimulus checks, which passed with more than a two-thirds majority Monday.

Seven more Senate Republicans would need to come out in support of the checks in order to break a filibuster and set the issue for an up-or-down vote. That would also depend on if McConnell brings the stimulus check bill back to the floor.

