Nashville
Nashville bomber told neighbor world 'never going to forget me'

His neighbor said he didn't think much of the remark at the time.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The suspect who authorities say was responsible for the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville reportedly told his neighbor in the days before the explosion that "Nashville and the world is never going to forget me."

Rick Laude said he saw Anthony Quinn Warner standing at his mailbox on Dec. 21 and pulled over in his car to speak with him. After asking how Warner's elderly mother was doing, Laude said he casually asked him, "Is Santa going to bring you anything good for Christmas?" Laude said Warner smiled and then said, "Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me."

This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner.

This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. ((Courtesy of FBI via AP))

Laude, 57, a commercial truck driver, said he didn't think much of the remark and thought Warner only meant that "something good" was going to happen for him. He said he was "speechless" later when he read that authorities had identified Warner as the suspected bomber.

"Nothing about this guy raised any red flags," Laude said. "He was just quiet."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

