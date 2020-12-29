Luke Letlow, 41-year-old congressman-elect, dies with COVID-19

Luke Letlow, the newly elected member of Congress from Louisiana, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19, a spokesman announced.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Letlow, a 41-year-old Republican, had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with the virus. He was days away from being sworn into office.

Dr. G.E. Ghali, of LSU Health Shreveport, told NOLA.com that Letlow was in critical condition but showed signs of improvement. He "apparently suffered a cardiac event this evening that was refractory to all resuscitation efforts."

Rep. Steve Scalise, another Republican from the state, issued a statement calling Letlow a "positive spirit" who had a "tremendously bright future ahead of him."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also issued a statement saying the entire body mourns his passing.

"May it be a comfort to Luke’s wife Julia and their children Jeremiah and Jacqueline that so many mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time," she wrote in a statement.

Andrew Bautsch, the Letlow spokesman, confirmed the congressman-elect's death at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport.

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," Bautsch said in a statement.

The family said in a statement that he was admitted to a hospital in Monroe, La., on Dec. 19, and then transferred to the Shreveport facility when his condition worsened.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report