Mauna Loa eruption: What are the threats

Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, is erupting for the first time in nearly four decades.

The "Long Mountain" volcano's lava has crossed onto an access road, but the eruption still remains on the northeast rift zone.

The eruption, officials ensure, does not pose a threat to any communities at this time.

Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation and tweeted that it was safe to view the volcano from a distance.

However, the Hawaii State Department of Health is warning residents and tourists about the impacts of the eruption.

Although air quality monitoring stations across the state report that air quality remains normal, the primary concern for the public is "voggy" conditions.

The term "vog" refers to the hazy air pollution caused by volcanic emissions, which are primarily water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide gas.

The eruption could cause the levels of sulfur dioxide to increase and fluctuate in areas of the state, with conditions changing rapidly.

Areas closer to eruptive vents can be exposed to both sulfur dioxide and fine particles during periods of vog.

Visitors and locals are being advised to prepare and remain alert of the surrounding conditions and – in the event of foggy conditions – precautionary measures are advised.

People should reduce outdoor activities that cause heavy breathing, and especially sensitive groups like children, the elderly and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Those with asthma or a chronic respiratory disease should have medications available and people experiencing health effects should contact their medical provider if symptoms develop.

Doors and windows should be closed and air conditioning units should be set to recirculate.

Face masks do not provide protection from sulfur dioxide or vog, but can be effective in reducing inhaled hazardous particulates associated with falling ash and Pele's hair.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.