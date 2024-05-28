Massachusetts stabbing spree suspect Jared Ravizza pleads not guilty in Plymouth rest stop attack

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The suspect accused of stabbing four young women at an AMC movie theater in Braintree, Massachusetts and then two McDonald's employees at a rest stop in Plymouth over the weekend has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the second incident, his attorney told Fox News Digital.

Jared Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark – a town on the island of Martha's Vineyard – was arraigned in Plymouth District Court Tuesday on charges including assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the alleged rest stop attack.

His attorney told Fox News Digital "no comment" when asked if he had a statement on behalf of Ravizza.

The Braintree Police Department says the movie theater stabbing happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, leaving four young females between the ages of 9 and 17 with "non-life-threatening injuries," before Ravizza allegedly carried out a second attack targeting McDonald’s employees at a rest stop along Route 3 in Plymouth about an hour later.

That attack, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says, left a 21-year-old female and 28-year-old male injured.

"Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the McDonald’s restaurant that appears to show Ravizza allegedly reach through the drive-thru window and stab the male victim with a large knife," the office said. "Video then shows Ravizza leave the drive-thru in a black Porsche, park the car, go inside the McDonald’s, and stab the second female victim."

Ravizza then allegedly fled the scene before being taken into custody around 7:15 p.m. in Sandwich, a town on Cape Cod.

Prosecutors in Braintree intend to charge Ravizza with four counts each of assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Ravizza is also reportedly a suspect in a homicide investigation.

The Boston Globe reports that investigators are determining whether Ravizza was involved in a murder in Deep River, Connecticut.

When Fox News Digital reached out to the Connecticut State Police about Ravizza, the agency sent over information about a homicide that took place on May 25 – the same date as the Braintree and Plymouth stabbings.

"A deceased individual was found at this location," the report stated. "The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed and the investigation remains active and ongoing."

"A suspect in this investigation has been taken into custody in the State of Massachusetts and there is no active threat to the public," police said.

A website for Ravizza describes him as "an American serial entrepreneur and CEO of Ravizza Jones, an internationally renowned full-service digital marketing agency based between New York and Beverly Hills.

"He is also an American artist and skier," it adds. "Ravizza resides between Beverly Hills and Martha’s Vineyard."

Fox News’ Andrea Vacchiano and Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.