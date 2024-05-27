Martha's Vineyard resident arrested in Massachusetts stabbing spree possibly linked to Connecticut homicide

The suspect who is accused of stabbing four young girls in a Massachusetts AMC theater on Saturday is reportedly a suspect in a homicide investigation, according to a report.

Martha's Vineyard resident Jared Ravizza, 26, was charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the weekend stabbings. He is also accused of knifing McDonald’s employees in Plymouth shortly after the Braintree stabbings, maiming a 21-year-old female and a 28-year-old male.

Ravizza reportedly has a history of erratic behavior. According to a report by the Boston Globe, his father called police after Ravizza allegedly assaulted him in April.

"[Ravizza] just had a mental break and attacked him," the police report read. He was then reportedly charged with vandalism and assault and battery on a family or household member.

MASSACHUSETTS AMC THEATER STABBING SUSPECT KNIFED MULTIPLE GIRLS BEFORE TAKING RAMPAGE TO NEXT TOWN: POLICE

The Boston Globe reported that investigators are determining whether Ravizza was involved in a murder in Deep River, Connecticut.

When Fox News Digital reached out to the Connecticut State Police about Ravizza, the agency sent over information about a homicide that took place on May 25 – the same date as the Braintree and Plymouth stabbings.

"A deceased individual was found at this location," the report stated. "The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed and the investigation remains active and ongoing."

"A suspect in this investigation has been taken into custody in the State of Massachusetts and there is no active threat to the public," police said.

US MARSHALS NAB FUGITIVE IN CONNECTICUT WANTED FOR MURDER AND OTHER CRIMES IN MASSACHUSETTS

On Saturday night, Ravizza allegedly entered an AMC theater in Braintree at around 6 p.m. and approached four young girls before stabbing them "without saying anything and without any warning."

"He suddenly attacked and stabbed the four young females," Braintree Police Department told Fox News Digital. "The attack appeared to be unprovoked."

The four girls were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After the stabbing incident in Plymouth, the suspect was "pursued by Massachusetts State Police and ultimately crashed in Sandwich," police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incidents are being actively investigated by authorities. No additional details are available at this time.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.