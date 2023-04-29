Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Massachusetts police find baby girl's remains in recycling facility

Massachusetts police believe the girl was shipped from Martha’s Vineyard

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Massachusetts recycling facility employees found the remains of an infant girl at their workplace on Thursday, police say. 

The baby's remains were found in a trash collection at the Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility in Rochester. Police described the child as a newborn infant.

Rochester Police Department officers arrived at the facility after receiving a 911 call about the incident on Thursday. EMS personnel on the scene determined the baby was deceased.

Authorities believe the infant was transported to the facility from Martha’s Vineyard.

Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility

The baby girl's remains were found at the Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility in Rochester, Massachusetts. (Google Maps)

"The baby was within a trash collection that appears to have originated from Martha’s Vineyard and was shipped to that facility for disposal," Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Massachusetts' Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting the post-mortem examination of the deceased infant.

Rochester Police Department in Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police Department (seen here) are investigating the incident. (Google Maps)

Massachusetts State Police, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police Department are all investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the girl or her mother is encouraged to call the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands at 508-790-5799.

There are no additional details about the incident at this time.