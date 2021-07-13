Mom shares video of stranger who ‘snooped’ through home while kids were inside alone

A Massachusetts mom shared video of an unknown man who she says "snooped" through her home Sunday afternoon while her children were alone inside, prompting a police search for the stranger.

Tarah Martell Schweitzer, of Northbridge, posted the video on Facebook, writing that at 1:04 p.m. the man entered her home in the Presidential Farms neighborhood.

"He was snooping around our house for 16 minutes," Schweitzer wrote.

The mom said that two kids and her 1-year-old child, who was sleeping, were inside while the stranger roamed unbeknownst to any adults. She added that five adults were in the backyard with one other child at the time.

Schweitzer told WHDH-TV that the man didn’t take anything or go into any of the rooms.

"Stood in the hallway while a child walked past him twice, he stood outside a 1-year-old’s bedroom, and then he made eye contact with my 5-year-old son who was standing on the first floor. And then he pet my dog," she told the station. "I don’t know, what else would he be doing?"

Schweitzer asked the public to "beware" and alert police for any information about the man.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect to call Northbridge police.

In May, a toddler in Dallas, Texas, was found dead in the street after a man allegedly walked into his home and kidnapped the child from his bedroom. Home surveillance footage captured 4-year-old Cash Gernon’s alleged kidnapping on video.

The suspect, 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, faces charges of capital murder, kidnapping and theft connected to Cash Gernon’s death.