Homicide
Published

Dallas boy Cash Gernon's suspected kidnapper faces capital murder charge in child’s death

Darriynn Brown, 18, was already facing kidnapping, burglary charges

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Newly released home surveillance footage shows the 18-year-old accused of murdering a Dallas toddler abducting the boy while he slept. Fox Nation host Nancy Grace reacts.

The Texas man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Cash Gernon from his Dallas home last month has been charged with capital murder in the child’s death.

Darriynn Brown, 18, faces the new charge after lab results revealed new forensic evidence that linked him to Gernon at the time of the child’s death, Dallas police said late Wednesday, without going into details.

DALLAS NEIGHBOR SAYS SUSPECT IN CASH GERNON KIDNAPPING WAS REPORTED TO POLICE MONTH EARLIER: REPORT

Brown already faced kidnapping and theft charges after surveillance footage from the home where Gernon was staying appears to show him taking the boy from his crib and carrying him away from the camera’s view before his death.

Brown, left, was charged with capital murder in the death of 4-year-old Dallas boy Cash Gernon, police said late Wednesday. Brown was already facing kidnapping and burglary charges after home surveillance video appeared to show him inside the child's bedroom and lifting him out of his crib last month.

A jogger found Gernon dead in a street in the southwest Dallas neighborhood the morning of May 15.

"I remember looking at his poor body and I remember seeing ants on the bottom of his feet," neighbor Antwainese Square, who discovered the body, told "Fox & Friends First" last month. "I can’t unsee what I saw."

Neighbor recalls finding a 4-year-old child’s body: 'I can't unsee what I saw'Video

The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined Cash’s death was a homicide as a result of multiple stab wounds. Police have said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that "an edged weapon" was used.

Brown remained jailed Thursday in Dallas on $1.6 million bail. 

His attorney, Heath Harris, told the Dallas Morning News that he was frustrated by the slow release of information from authorities about the case.

"It’s almost a month after this tragedy and I’m still waiting to prepare this kid’s defense," he said. "We can’t do that till we have all the evidence."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

